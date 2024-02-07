When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Apple might increase the battery sizes of some iPhone 16 models

X user Majin Bu has spilled some beans regarding the battery specifications of the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Apple is expected to put bigger batteries in some iPhone 16 models, the user revealed in a post on the platform.

As per the post, the increased battery capacity of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be 3,561 mAh, 4,006 mAh, and 4,676 mAh respectively. For comparison, the respective battery capacities of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are 3,349 mAh, 4,383 mAh, and 4,422 mAh.

In the case of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Bu noted that the device won't feature an L-shaped battery due to the redesign of the device's internal structure. The post doesn't include any information regarding the battery capacity of the iPhone 16 Pro.

However, if the information turns out to be true, the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will be the models to launch with battery upgrades. Meanwhile, the battery on iPhone 16 Plus will shrink by around 9% compared to its predecessor.

The latest rumor adds to the pool of information we have about the iPhone 16 series, which is scheduled to launch sometime in the second half of 2024. Per previous reports, the iPhone 16 series could feature an upgraded microphone setup for a better Siri experience.

Apple's upcoming flagship models are also expected to have a stacked camera design to capture more light, widen the dynamic range, and perform better in low-light conditions. There have been rumors suggesting that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have bigger screens than their predecessors.

The Cupertino giant is also working on some generative AI features that could make it to this year's iOS version. It was reported that Apple is pumping millions of dollars a day into its ChatGPT rival AI and Tim CEO highlighted the company's ongoing AI efforts during the latest earnings call.

