Rumored Capture Button shows up in alleged iPhone 16 Pro CAD renders

Apple replaced the Ring/Silent switch with a new Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, unlocking a new range of features and shortcuts people can use. However,rumors suggest that the company is working behind curtains to add another button to its flagship iPhones.

As per the latest update, CAD renders published by 91Mobiles include the rumored Capture Button (with capacitive touch functionality) present on the right side of the device below the Power Button. The alleged design also features a bigger Action button than the one on iPhone 15 Pro models.

The Capture Button is expected to have additional features, such as tweaking zoom levels and adjusting focus, as well as acting as a dedicated shutter button for photos and videos. If it makes it to the iPhone, it's likely to improve the camera user experience, although it's possible to configure the Action button to work with the Camera app.

The outlet added that the iPhone 16 Pro camera bump fitted with camera sensors, a microphone, a flash, and a LiDAR module is expected to feature the same design language that first appeared on the iPhone 11 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro is also likely to have a tetraprism telephoto camera, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 series is due for a launch sometime in the second half of 2024, possibly with bigger batteries in some models. This will mark the second year since Apple replaced the notch design with a pill-shaped camera cutout. However, dreams of a full-screen iPhone may still seem far-fetched.

Multiple sources have hinted that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models will have the largest screen sizes ever, measuring 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively. For reference, the current flagships, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens﻿.

While Apple is expected to showcase its share of AI development later this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a survey that the iPhone maker will upgrade the microphone hardware as well to improve the Siri experience on the iPhone 16 series.

Source: 91Mobiles | Image via 91Mobiles