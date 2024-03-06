Apple updates trade-in values for select iPhones, Apple Watches, and Android devices

Trading in your iPhone 14 Pro Max will bring you home up to $10 extra as Apple has increased the credit amount for the device. That's because Apple has updated the trade-in values for select Apple devices, including iPad and Apple Watch SE models.

As per the updated numbers spotted by MacRumors on Apple's trade-in website, some Apple devices will get higher trade-in values, while some will not fill your pocket as much. Here are the new and old trade-in values for select Apple devices in the US:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $630 (from $620)

iPhone SE 2: Up to $90 (from $70)

iPad: Up to $250 (from $260)

Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $365 (from $390)

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $145 (from $155)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $70 (from $60)

Apple Watch SE 2: Up to $120 (from $125)

Apple Watch SE 1: Up to $95 (from $90)

Apart from that, the Cupertino giant has also updated the trade-in values for some Android devices as well. Speaking of which, several models from the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, and Galaxy S10 series now have a reduced trade-in value.

Similarly, Apple has updated the trade-in values for several devices on its UK website. But here, the estimated value for the iPhone 14 Pro Max has dropped from £655 to £615. If you have an eligible device that you want to exchange, you can get an estimate through the trade-in tool or at an Apple Store. You can use the store credit to purchase a new device or convert it to a gift card.

In recent news, Apple updated its 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops with support for the M3 chip and WiFi 6E. Early benchmarks suggest that the M3 MacBook Air is up to 20% faster than its previous generation. The company expanded its self-repair program to include the M3-powered iMac and MacBook Pro laptops.

For iPhone, the iOS 17.4 update is out with support for new emoji, Apple Podcasts transcriptions, and EU-specific changes. Adding more to its feud against Epic Games, Apple suspended the developer account of the video game developer.

Via MacRumors