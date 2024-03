Apple updates trade-in values for select iPhones, Apple Watches, and Android devices

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Trading in your iPhone 14 Pro Max will bring you home up to $10 extra as Apple has increased the credit amount for the device. That's because Apple has updated the trade-in values for select Apple devices, including iPad and Apple Watch SE models.

As per the updated numbers spotted by MacRumors on Apple's trade-in website, some Apple devices will get higher trade-in values, while some will not fill your pocket as much. Here are the new and old trade-in values for select Apple devices in the US:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $630 (from $620)

iPhone SE 2: Up to $90 (from $70)

iPad: Up to $250 (from $260)

Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $365 (from $390)

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $145 (from $155)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $70 (from $60)

Apple Watch SE 2: Up to $120 (from $125)

Apple Watch SE 1: Up to $95 (from $90)

Apart from that, the Cupertino giant has also updated the trade-in values for some Android devices as well. Speaking of which, several models from the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, and Galaxy S10 series now have a reduced trade-in value.

Similarly, Apple has updated the trade-in values for several devices on its UK website. But here, the estimated value for the iPhone 14 Pro Max has dropped from £655 to £615. If you have an eligible device that you want to exchange, you can get an estimate through the trade-in tool or at an Apple Store. You can use the store credit to purchase a new device or convert it to a gift card.

In recent news, Apple updated its 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops with support for the M3 chip and WiFi 6E. Early benchmarks suggest that the M3 MacBook Air is up to 20% faster than its previous generation. The company expanded its self-repair program to include the M3-powered iMac and MacBook Pro laptops.

For iPhone, the iOS 17.4 update is out with support for new emoji, Apple Podcasts transcriptions, and EU-specific changes. Adding more to its feud against Epic Games, Apple suspended the developer account of the video game developer.

Via MacRumors