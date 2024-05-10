Fresh rumor claims iPhone 16 Pro will get a 20% brighter display

Image: iPhone 15 Pro

One of the improvements coming to the iPhone 16 Pro later this year could be in the display department. A new rumor coming out of China, courtesy of Weibo leaker Instant Digital, claims that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a brighter display than the current flagships.

As per the Weibo leaker, the iPhone 16 Pro will have a typical SDR brightness of 1,200 nits, delivering a 20% increase compared to the current flagships. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro models have a typical max brightness of 1,000 nits for SDR content.

The rumor adds that there will be no change to the peak HDR brightness, which is 1,600 nits for the current iPhone models. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models can deliver a peak brightness of 2,000 nits in outdoor conditions.

When writing device specifications on its website, Apple provides separate numbers for HDR and non-HDR brightness limits to give users a better idea of how the device will perform when HDR content is displayed on the screen.

With that said, this adds to the series of rumors for the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to be released sometime in the second half of this year. Multiple sources have hinted that iPhone 16 Pro models might arrive with the biggest display sizes ever, and some models of the iPhone 16 series could even feature bigger batteries.

Apple is also expected to fit an upgraded microphone setup in the iPhone 16 series to deliver an improved Siri experience. Speaking of which, fresh iOS 18 leaks suggest AI-powered features are coming to Siri, Safari, and other core apps, along with AI transcription and summarising.

Specifically for the flagship models, Apple is expected to introduce two titanium color options and a new coating technology to reduce camera lens flare. New CAD renders surfaced earlier this year revealed a new Capture Button that might make its way to the iPhone 16 Pro.

Via 9to5Mac