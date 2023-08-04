Baldur's Gate 3 players can now remove multiclass restriction thanks to this mod

Baldur's Gate 3 full release arrived on PC, and mods are already coming out for the highly anticipated RPG. A new mod allows players to combine classes for their characters in games, ignoring the typical restrictions based on difficulty level.

Baldur's Gate 3 features 12 character classes that allow players to customize their play style. Each class offers unique skills, powers, and strengths that emphasize different play styles.

And the multiclassing system allows you to level up in multiple classes rather than sticking with just one. This can make for some powerful character builds. However, in-game multiclassing is disabled for players who have selected the easiest difficulty mode, Explorer.

This limitation has now been removed thanks to a mod created by NexusMod user TheComposerMods. The mod enables multiclassing for all difficulty levels, meaning Explorer mode players can now also experiment with mixing and matching classes.

Even better, the mod works retroactively, so those already mid-playthrough on Explorer can unlock multiclassing without restarting their character.

The modder explained the rationale behind the design decision but noted the feature could be better materialized:

There was probably a concern that multiclassing might confuse players who'd start at Explorer difficulty. So from that point of view, I can understand it. The silly side is they could simply provide a tutorial about it or a warning that it's meant for advanced players.

Developer Larian Studios likely restricted the system for Explorer mode to avoid overcomplicating the experience, but many players prefer having full access to core RPG features. This mod is a boon for Explorer fans seeking more control over their character builds.

Baldur's Gate 3 has seen immense interest since launching out of early access yesterday, with over 470,000 concurrent players on Steam.

As we have reported before, the Xbox Series X and S versions of Baldur's Gate 3 are still in the works, due to issues with getting co-op multiplayer to work on the Xbox Series S hardware. There's no word on when the Xbox versions will be released.