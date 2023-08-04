UK deals: Amazon's best-selling Crucial 1TB, 2TB internal SSD is at its lowest price

Solid-state drives (SSDs) have revolutionized data storage and access, offering lightning-fast performance, improved reliability, and increased storage capacities. Among the many SSD options available, one model stands out as a great option - the Crucial BX500 3D NAND SATA 2.5-inch internal SSD.

The BX500 is a 2.5-inch SATA III SSD with QLC NAND flash memory. It is available in 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. Despite its budget-friendly pricing, the BX500 still delivers solid performance with sequential read speeds up to 540MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 500MB/s. This makes it suitable for various tasks, including booting an OS, loading games, and general application use.

Crucial says the BX500 is engineered for longevity with an endurance rating of 360TB total bytes written. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty for peace of mind. The drive uses a DRAM-less controller design, allowing Crucial to keep costs down while providing decent real-world performance.

With its compact 2.5-inch form factor, the BX500 can easily be installed in laptops or desktop PCs. Its plug-and-play compatibility makes it a painless upgrade over a traditional hard drive. For those looking to add a new SSD on a tight budget, the Crucial BX500 hits a sweet spot between price and performance.

You can also check out other SSD deals from SanDisk, Seagate, Crucial, and Western Digital. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.