Baldur's Gate 3 will be a 122GB download for its August 3 PC launch, will support Steam Deck

We are now just a couple of days away from the PC full-access launch of Baldur's Gate 3. The D&D-based fantasy RPG from developer Larian Studios will be available to download on Thursday, August 3, starting at 11 am Eastern time (8 am Pacific time).

In a post on the game's Steam page, Larian states the download size for Baldur's Gate 3 will be about 122GB. Unfortunately, Larian says there will be no pre-loading of the game from either Steam or GoG.com before August 3. In other words, be prepared for a long wait to get the game on your PC's storage solution on Thursday.

Also, while the game has been available in an Early Access version on Steam since 2020, the gamers who have that version will still have to download the full and final version on Thursday. In addition, Larian says any save games from the Early Access edition will not work on the full version, with the developer stating, "so much has changed that it’s really worth it to start afresh."

The good news is that Baldur's Gate 3 will be compatible with Valve's Steam Deck portable gaming PC at launch. If you have a high-end PC and monitor to play the game, it will also support 4K resolution and ultrawide monitors. Larian stated:

With a good CPU and a GeForce 3060, you can play at 1440p at 60fps. Native 4K will require double fill rate, so we recommend using a top-end GeForce 4080/4090 or AMD equivalent. And of course, with DLSS, you can reach 4K with lower requirements, thanks to the wizards at Nvidia.

The PC version will also come with keys for both the Windows and Mac versions. The game is still set to be launched for the PlayStation 5 console on September 6. and it will support cross-saves with its PC counterparts.

As we have reported before, the Xbox Series X and S versions of Baldur's Gate 3 are still in the works, due to issues with getting co-op multiplayer to work on the Xbox Series S hardware. There's no word on when the Xbox versions will be released.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.