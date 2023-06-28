ChatGPT iOS app gets Bing integration to access data beyond its cutoff date

OpenAI has baked support for the Bing search engine in the ChatGPT iOS app as part of the latest update. The feature called Browse with Bing allows users to access information and get answers about current events that happened after ChatGPT's knowledge cutoff date.

GPT-4 is OpenAI's most recent multimodal large language model (LLM) and it doesn't possess any information after September 2021. "GPT-4 generally lacks knowledge of events that have occurred after the vast majority of its data cuts off (September 2021), and does not learn from its experience," OpenAI said at the time of its announcement.

Browse with Bing is currently in beta and available to the subscribers of the $20/mo premium subscription ChatGPT Plus. If you are a Plus user, you can update to the latest version of the ChatGPT iOS app (v1.2023.173) to try out the feature.

In the ChatGPT app, tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner > Settings > New Features. Here, enable the Browsing option, then select GPT-4 in the model switcher and pick Browse with Bing from the drop-down menu.

The official release notes for ChatGPT v1.2023.173 are given below:

Browsing: Plus users can now use Browsing to get comprehensive answers and current insights on events and information that extend beyond the model's original training data. To try it out, enable Browsing in the "New Features" section of your app settings. Then select GPT-4 in the model switcher and choose "Browse with Bing" in the drop-down.

Search History Improvements: Tapping on a search result takes you directly to the respective point in the conversation.

Microsoft has previously added Bing Search to the web version of ChatGPT and the feature will make its way to free users in the future. Apart from that, the latest ChatGPT update for iOS comes with search history improvements as well. The app allows you to jump directly to the respective point in a conversation after tapping on a search result.

In recent months, ChatGPT has been in the news for various reasons such as generating working keys for Windows 11 and making its way to older PCs running Windows 98 and even Windows 3.1. However, cybersecurity firm Group-IB reported that the credentials of over 100,000 ChatGPT accounts were compromised and went up for sale on the dark web.

