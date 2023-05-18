OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iPhone users

A couple of months ago, we heard rumors of OpenAI working on the ChatGPT app for mobile users. Luckily, it's no longer a rumor, as OpenAI has recently announced the ChatGPT app for iPhone users. However, only US users can download the app on their iPhones for now.

ChatGPT is a free app on iOS, but you will need a Plus subscription to benefit from GPT-4's capabilities. As is the case with ChatGPT on the web, Plus subscribers will also get access to new features earlier than normal users on the iPhones. Plus, the app syncs history across devices. Long story short, iPhone users get the same experience as on the web.

As highlighted by OpenAI, the ChatGPT app for iPhone has the following features:

Instant answers: Get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results.

Tailored advice: Seek guidance on cooking, travel plans, or crafting thoughtful messages.

Creative inspiration: Generate gift ideas, outline presentations, or write the perfect poem.

Professional input: Boost productivity with idea feedback, note summarization, and technical topic assistance.

Learning opportunities: Explore new languages, modern history, and more at your own pace.

OpenAI has promised that it will expand to markets beyond the US in the coming weeks. Besides iPhone users, the ChatGPT app will also be available for Android users "soon." Meanwhile, you can download the ChatGPT app on your iPhone here from App Store.

ChatGPT Plus subscription with GPT-4 capabilities costs $20 per month. Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing AI chatbot also incorporated GPT-4, and the app is available on App Store for free. You can download the New Bing app here from App Store.

Source: OpenAI