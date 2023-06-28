Sony PlayStation head Jim Ryan claims publishers don't like Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has promoted Xbox Game Paas since its launch in 2017 as a great way for gamers on its platform to try out new games without having to spend a lot of money. It's also supposed to be a profitable subscription service for the company. However, a rival to Microsoft's gaming plans claims publishers don't care for the service at all.

On the third day of testimony during the court hearing between Microsoft and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the judge in the case heard prerecorded testimony from Sony's PlayStation head Jim Ryan. During questioning by Microsoft's lawyer (via VGC), Ryan stated, "I talked to all publishers and they unanimously do not like Game Pass because it's value destructive.”

When pressed by Microsoft's lawyer to ask if he was sure he had spoken to all publishers, Ryan stated, "I talk to publishers all the time, and this is a very commonly held view over many years by the publishers."

Sony does have a similar service, PlayStation Plus, that offers subscribers access to hundreds of older PS games. However, no games made for the more recent PlayStation 5 console are available to play on this service.

By contrast, Microsoft not only has lots of games made for its most recent Xbox Series X and S consoles available on Xbox Game Pass, but all of its first-party games are available to play on the service the day they are released. A number of third-party games also launch with Xbox Game Pass support.

Microsoft has admitted in documents sent to UK regulators earlier this year that it has seen a "decline in base game sales twelve months following their addition on Game Pass." However, it continues to promote the service as a great way to give gamers a lot of value for their money.

Ironically, Xbox Game Pass prices will be going up July 6 in most markets. In the US, the price will go up by $1 to $10.99 a month for Xbox Game Pass, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, will see its price go up by $2 in the US to $16.99 a month.