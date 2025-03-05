Cities: Skylines II console version still facing issues, won't be releasing anytime soon

The PC version of Cities: Skylines II released all the way back in October 2023, and fans may remember that the console version was supposed to land right alongside it on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. But following over a year of delays, console players are still waiting for their promised version. Unfortunately, Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order's latest update on the situation doesn't really help the situation.

The development team confirmed today that while it's making progress on the porting process to consoles, it has "more things we need to address before we reach the level of quality and the experience we want for you as our players."

The team is said to be continuing its work on optimizing the port to improve performance and stability. Previously, Colossal Order had explained that "hardware limitations of consoles" are causing major frame rate drops and memory overload issues, which it was attempting to fix. The PC version launched to terrible user reviews due to the major performance issues, and this is something the studio is looking to avoid with the console version.

As for what kind of release schedule console fans can expect, the studio added today that it will be at least summer of 2025 until it can even announce one.

"We want to avoid any premature estimates and instead commit to providing you with reliable information when we’re closer to a launch-ready state," added the company today. "Our goal remains unchanged: to bring Cities: Skylines II to console in the best possible shape."

At the same time, over on the PC version, many are still waiting for the launch of the promised Asset Editor, which would allow much more creativity for modders to tinker with the game. Unfortunately, this has also been hit by development challenges:

Our focus is currently on removing Unity dependencies so we can provide a smoother, more responsive, and more reliable loading of the assets - both during loading screens and when changing playsets in Paradox Mods UI. Without this, the game freezes for extended periods of time and can become unstable. We want to support subscriptions to large amounts of assets with minimal performance side effects.

The long-announced expansions for Cities: Skylines II are still nowhere in sight as well, though with the developer being busy with the porting process and further fixing the experience, it may be a while before fans get to see fresh content and features arrive to the city builder.