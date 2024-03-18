Cities: Skylines II beta modding tools and first paid DLC rolls out next week

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order finally had some good news to share for Cities: Skylines II fans today. After months of waiting, the game's modding tools finally have a release date, at least in its beta form. The game is also set to receive its first wave of DLC alongside the modding tools, adding a new wave of residential buildings and a new radio station.

Colossal Order has been pushing back the launch of Cities: Skylines II modding tools, dubbed the Editor, ever since the city building game's launch. Last year, the studio gave the tools an early 2024 launch window, with early access being given to some creators. Starting March 25 though, the tools will finally be available for all players, but there will be some features missing.

The initial release will carry a custom map maker and a code editor, with more features, like an asset importer, coming later down the line. Instead of Steam Workshop, the game will be using a built-in Paradox modding platform.

"Using the Paradox Mods platform, also integrated into the Cities: Skylines II experience, creations can be played locally and shared globally," says the Developer. "The platform also allows players to discover and curate other available mods, organize their preferred mods into one-click Playsets, and more."

"Modding is part of the lifeblood of Cities: Skylines, and starting our Modding Beta is going to be a transformative step for Cities: Skylines II," adds Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen. "The creativity and feedback from our players are what makes this community what it is. We can’t wait to see how everyone puts these tools to use, and work alongside them to make sure everyone is empowered to make the cities of their dreams."

As for the premium content that's incoming, the $9.99 Beach Properties DLC will bring 10 North American and 10 European residential buildings containing 30 assets each, 6 signature buildings, as well as four new trees to spice up the neighborhoods. Moreover, the Deluxe Relax Station will add a full hour of new music for $4.99.

Both the Cities: Skylines II beta modding tools and premium DLC packs will be releasing on March 25. With the delayed content schedule, the game's first major expansion, Bridges & Ports, is now slated to land in the fourth quarter of 2024.