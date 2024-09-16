Cities: Skylines II DLC further delayed as work on improving base game continues

It was in April of 2024 that Paradox Interactive pushed back the launch of Cities: Skylines II's promised post-launch premium content. The decision was announced following overwhelmingly negative feedback the company had received about the base game's stability. Now, months later, even more delays have been announced to upcoming DLC packs and expansions.

"We wanted to take a moment to update you on the status of our upcoming releases," says the post on Paradox forums by developer Colossal Order. We know many of you are excited for new content, and we want to be transparent about where things currently stand."

The upcoming Modern Architecture and Urban Promenades DLC packs that were slated to deliver cosmetic content has been delayed to Q4 of 2024, even though they are functionally ready for release. The Bridges and Ports expansion that was previously delayed to Q1 2025 from 2024 is now poised to land sometime in Q2 of 2025.

The developer is instead focusing its attention to delivering the long-promised Asset Editor to the modding tools suite.

"We will continue dedicating our efforts to the base game before shifting focus to paid content, says the studio, reiterating its mission from months ago. "Our goal is to ensure the community is satisfied with the state of the game, and once we’ve achieved that, we’ll be excited to release these amazing packs to you!"

As for the Asset Editor though, the studio says that while it's making good progress on its release, its development had gone through "more challenges" than it expected. Work is reportedly being done on finishing "Serialization and Virtual Texturing support for custom assets," before a beta release hits the public. No actual launch timeline was shared today though.

Bugs related to hotels not appearing in cities, tourism, and other gameplay affecting problems are being explored by the studio for future patches too. Following fan feedback, "road-related decorations and a line tool for placing props and trees" are also being looked at by the studio for being implemented with future patches.

Unfortunately for console fans, Colossal Order had nothing new share the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of Cities: Skylines II. They were originally supposed to launch alongside the PC version before being hit by multiple delays. In July of this year, the studio indefinitely delayed the console versions.