Leaked promo video shows off the Google Pixel Watch 3 from all angles

A new promo video of the alleged Google Pixel Watch 3 has emerged online, giving us a glimpse at what we already know. It is safe to say that Google has continued with its tradition of failing to keep things under wraps about its upcoming products.

Previous leaks and rumors have already given us almost all the details that we need to know about the upcoming smartwatch from Google. Now, the promo video, courtesy of OnLeaks and Android Headlines, gives us a closer look at the two Pixel Watch 3 models and the features they will come with.

The new promo video is in Spanish. The promo video allegedly confirms that the Pixel Watch 3 will be offered in 41mm and 45mm sizes, which was already revealed in a recent massive Pixel Watch 3 leak.

There are new fitness features, which are specifically aimed at runners. Notably, the Pixel Watch 3 has a Cardio Load feature, real-time advice during a run, a dedicated mode to challenge your PR, etc. The promo also shows off the Morning Brief feature, which will present you with important health metrics every morning.

But that's all that can be derived from the leaked promo video. Thanks to previous leaks, we now have almost a good idea of what we will be getting with the Pixel Watch 3. It was reported that both the 41mm and 45mm variants will get reduced screen bezels.

Moreover, the Actua Display on the Pixel Watch 3 will help the smartwatch achieve a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and is also expected to offer a high refresh rate for a smooth UI. The device could also offer 20% faster charging compared to the Pixel Watch 2.

We have also reported the different bands and color options of the Pixel Watch 3. Recently, a price leak suggested that this year, the Pixel Watch 3 will come with a price hike, much higher than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch7.