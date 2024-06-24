Microsoft adds even more Copilot features to Forms to help write invites and more

We have mentioned this before, and it looks like we will have to mention it again. Microsoft has been very busy in the last few months with adding new features to its Forms creation service. That includes more and more Copilot additions.

In March, Copilot for Microsoft 365 commercial and education subscribers were able to use the generative AI service to type in text prompts in Forms to generate drafts for certain forms, along with special themes and designs. In May, users could also ask Copilot for help in rewriting questions for surveys made in Forms, along with assistance in changing questions in current forms.

Today, Microsoft revealed even more Copilot features that are making their way to Forms. In a blog post, the company said that users can type in text prompts to rewrite invitations that are sent out to people to fill out form requests.

The blog post added:

The invitation message is the first thing responders see when they receive a form. Crafting a compelling message is key to grabbing their attention and prompting a quick response. When your form is ready to go, Copilot will help you rewrite the default message, adding details like the form's topic, estimated completion time, and due date.

Once the invite is ready, the people who get sent the Copilot-assistant message will see an email in their Outlook inbox. They can click on the "Start Now" button in that email to begin filling out the form.

In addition, if some people don't respond to your initial Forms invitation, you can ask Copilot to help draft a reminder message, with several options available for you to use.

Previously, Microsoft announced that Copilot's assistance with creating quizzes in Forms was in the works. However, there's no word yet on when that specific feature will be added.