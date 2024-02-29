Microsoft Forms will add Copilot support for drafting surveys, creating questions and more

Microsoft is adding its Copilot generative AI assistant to its Forms online service. The new feature will start rolling out sometime in early March for commercial and education subscribers for its Copilot for Microsoft 365 service.

In a blog post, Microsoft says adding Copilot will allow people who use the Forms service to type in a few text prompts to generate the type of form they want to make. Copilot can even suggest some text prompts that might work when the user clicks on the "View prompts" suggestion box.

After the draft form is created by Copilot, users can go in and make changes in Forms to the questions generated by the AI assistant by typing in some more text prompts. After the user is happy with the questions, they can click on the "Keep it" option, and Copilot will generate the final form.

In addition to creating the form you want with just a few words, Copilot can also offer examples of special themes and designs that will go well for the final version. Some of those themes may include animation, which might be useful in getting people's attention to fill out the form.

While Copilot is only available for drafting and editing forms at the moment, Microsoft says it will add support for creating quizzes for Forms as well via Copilot. In the near future, consumers of Microsoft 365 will be able to access Copilot for Forms via a paid Copilot Pro subscription.

In the past few months, Microsoft has expanded many of the features that are available on Forums. That includes a way to migrate Google forms to Microsoft Forms, as well as a new practice mode for student quizzes. More recently, it added a way for Forms data to sync over automatically to Microsoft's web-based version of Excel.