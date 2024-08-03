The latest Ara: History Untold Encarta video dev diary takes a look at historical Korea

As we get closer to the launch of Ara: History Untold, the grand strategy game's developer Oxide Games continues to post new video dev diaries about their efforts. This week, Oxide posted a second entry in its Encarta series of dev diaries, which takes a look at the real history and characters that are put in the game, and how they may affect gameplay.

The new video dev diary once again features Victoria “Tory” Setian, the Design Director for the game at Microsoft's Xbox division, and Grace Rojas, Oxide Games' Narrative Designer and Historian. They discuss historical Korea in this entry, and in particular, one of its leaders, Sejong the Great, who ruled the country in the 1400s.

Ara's version of Sejong the Great will give players access to some special advantages. His leader feature is called Hangul. Players who decide to access this character will be granted a temporary boost for their nation for extra knowledge and happiness after their masterpiece is completed. This buff will last for 10 turns in the game. Another advantage is weaver improvements once the nation has unlocked the paper ability.

The dev diary goes into detail on how using Sejong the Great can offer benefits to nearly all of the different types of governments that you may want to use in your nation. Players will also get some extra boosts if they decide to build certain Triumphs under this leader.

Keep in mind that this game will have a special digital Encarta encyclopedia that will allow players to get even more historical info on the main leaders and nations in Ara.

Microsoft and Oxide will be posting more of these Encarta dev diaries for Ara in the weeks ahead of the game's launch and they want to hear from fans on which nations they would like to see in future videos. Meanwhile, the game is due to be released on September 24 for the PC and on Microsoft's PC Game Pass.