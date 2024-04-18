Edge Dev 125.0.2518.0 is out with web capture improvements and multiple fixes

This week's feature update for Microsoft Edge in the Dev Channel has arrived under version 125.0.2518.0. New features include only a new button for the web capture toolbar, while the list of fixes and changes is traditionally lengthy. Here are the details.

Added Features: Introduced a new button to the web capture toolbar. Improved Reliability: Resolved a problem that was causing the browser to crash when the standalone sidebar was closed.

Fixed a browser crash on PDF.

Resolved a problem that caused browser to crash upon completing the First Run Experience (FRE).

Android: Resolved a problem where a crash would occur within 10 seconds of logging into AAD without any further action on android.

Linux: Resolved a bug that caused browser to crash on Linux when the “cancel” button was clicked in the Account Transfer confirmation dialog. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the titles of tab groups were incorrectly displayed in bold.

Resolved a problem ensuring the Tab Search content panel has rounded edges.

Resolved an issue that involved removing the red dot from omnibox notifications.

Resolved a problem related to the switch button’s appearance when using Dark mode.

Resolved a display issue that prevented the Copilot pane and applications from aligning correctly on the screen in the docked state following text scaling adjustments.

Resolved a problem that made it challenging to activate the Copilot toolbar on tablet devices.

Resolved a problem where the back button was missing from the header following a new search.

: Resolved an issue where the “Share” button was unresponsive and prevented successful sharing on iOS. Android: Resolved an issue where the translation bar remained visible and could not be closed by clicking the “x” on android.

You can download Microsoft Edge 125 Dev from the official Edge Insider website. The preview program is publicly available on Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS, Android, and Linux. To update the existing installation, go to edge://settings/help.