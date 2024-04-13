Microsoft Edge 125 Dev gets new shopping toolbar and multiple fixes

Microsoft Edge 125.0.2506.0 is now available in the Dev Channel with a traditionally long list of fixes and reliability improvements. This week's update also introduces a new shopping toolbar feature for the built-in shopping assistant.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 125.0.2506.0?

Here is the official changelog:

Added Features: Introduced a new shopping toolbar feature. Improved Reliability: Fixed a browser crash on android.

Resolved a browser crash that occurred when launching the shopping app in a browser window instead of Copilot.

Fixed an issue where browser crashes when clicking the ‘Retry’ button without network on the error page of desktop. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the browser menu and all menu dialogs were not accessible using voice control.

Resolved an issue where keyboard focus navigated to the blank spaces in the all menu and browser menu dialog.

Resolved an issue to display a menu list after the user clicks the IE mode address bar button.

Resolved an issue where, in InPrivate mode, clicking on the settings for dark reader or Global Speed would result in being blocked.

Resolved a problem where the button’s theme was not consistent after using the search button.

Resolved an issue where hovering over a URL should display the full URL.

Fixed an issue where the Extension Hub was displaying as a large popup instead of a full page.

Resolved an issue that caused the FRE customize button in guest mode to redirect to an incorrect page.

Resolved a problem where saving screenshots in a selected profile would cause an unintended switch to the primary profile.

Fixed an issue where the screenshot flyout would appear partially when positioned at the far left of a maximized browser window.

Resolved a problem that prevented screenshots from being uploaded to OCV feedback.

Android: Resolved an issue where the new Translator UI was overriding the Copilot toolbar in landscape mode on android.

iOS: Resolved a problem where the bottom bar on the “Coupons found!” page remained white in dark mode on iOS.

You can install Microsoft Edge Dev on a computer with Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS, and Linux, The channel is also available on Android. Version 125 will be available in the Stable Channel on the week of May 16, 2024.