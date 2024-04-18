When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 for Business get first firmware update with many improvements

The Surface Pro 10 for Business

The recently released Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business received their first firmware updates with camera, battery, network, display, audio, and power management improvements.

What is new in the April 2024 firmware update for Surface Pro 10 for Business?

The first update is available for Surface Pro 10 for Business running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater.

This update improves user experience and device stability in the following areas:

  • Camera and Windows Studio Effects
  • Battery and charging
  • Thermal and power management
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • Display
  • Audio
  • NFC

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 10 for Business
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 734MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues
The Surface Laptop 6 for Business

What is new in the April 2024 firmware update for Surface Laptop 6 for Business?

The first update is available for Surface Laptop 6 for Business running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater.

This update improves user experience and device stability in the following areas:

  • Camera and Windows Studio Effects
  • Battery and charging
  • Thermal and power management
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • Display
  • Audio

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 6 for Business
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 23H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 682MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

The Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business have six-year lifecycles. Microsoft will be releasing firmware updates for those computers until April 2030.

