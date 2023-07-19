Elon Musk in talks to license the Tesla FSD to major automakers

During an earnings call on Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the company is in talks to license its Full Self-Driving (FSD) to another automaker. While Musk refrained from disclosing the potential partner's name, he emphasized that licensing FSD had always been part of Tesla's long-term strategy.

Tesla's FSD technology is known for its advanced capabilities, surpassing most other driver-assist systems. It empowers Tesla vehicles to autonomously navigate local roads, including handling traffic signals, intersections, and vulnerable road users.

Despite its technological prowess, Tesla's FSD has faced scrutiny for perceived aggressiveness and its propensity to push the limits of road safety for users. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been actively investigating the Tesla Autopilot accidents.

The latest Califonia crash, which resulted in the tragic loss of life, has raised concerns regarding the safety and autonomous driving capabilities of Tesla EVs. The NHTSA said it investigates whether advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) were used during the crash.

Tesla's driver-assist technology has pushed the boundaries of what's safe for customers to use on public roads. We're not trying to keep this to ourselves. We're more than happy to license it to others. -Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

Licensing FSD to another automaker marks a significant step for Tesla's autonomous driving technology. However, it is crucial to note that Tesla's FSD remains in development, and its readiness for general use is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Tesla enabled other brands' EVs to utilize its Supercharger stations. It announced access to 12,000 North American Superchargers to Ford EV drivers starting in Spring 2024. Ford and General Motors will adopt Tesla's open-source charge port standard for its 2025 model-year vehicles as part of this partnership.

These efforts by Tesla and other automakers to collaborate on charging infrastructure will assuage concerns about inconsistent charger availability for non-Tesla EV owners.

Source: The Verge