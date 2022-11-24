Elon Musk announces Full Self-Driving Capability Beta rollout to all in North America

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced via Twitter that the Full Self-Driving Capability Beta is now available to anyone in North America if they request it through the in-car display, and assuming they bought this option. The Full Self-Driving Capability includes all the features of Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot, but also identifies stop signs and traffic lights and slows the car to a stop. The package will also soon include Autosteer on city streets.

Drivers that want the Full Self-Driving Capability features are required to pay an additional $15,000 on their car purchase. New capabilities that get added to the tier will be delivered to customers through over-the-air updates. Importantly, drivers still need to be attentive when using Full Self-Driving Capability (FSDC) – despite the name.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option.



Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

The FSDC Beta began rolling out in 2020 to a limited number of customers. By October this year, that small group had ballooned to 160,000 customers, according to The Verge. The Beta required drivers to have a certain safety score in Tesla’s built-in Safety Score feature, and they needed to have driven at least 100 miles with Autopilot.

Customers that forked out the $15,000 – no small sum – and were still waiting for the feature will definitely be glad that they can now access the Beta. If you’re planning on using the features yourself, be sure to pay attention on the road despite the increased automation.

Source: Elon Musk (Twitter) via The Verge