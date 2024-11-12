Firefox 132.0.2 fixes video streaming errors, duplicate notifications, and more

Mozilla is rolling out a new small update for Firefox users. Version 132.0.2 has hit the Release channel with several important fixes.

Last month, Mozilla released Firefox 132 with Microsoft PlayReady encrypted media playback support, which enabled DRM-protected video streaming in up to 4K resolution with better performance and reduced energy consumption. After the update, developers from Mozilla released a small update to address some video-related issues (version 132.0.1), and today's release continues that work with even more fixes.

This time, Firefox 132.0.2 addresses errors with NS_ERROR_DOM_MEDIA_FATAL_ERR and NS_ERROR_DOM_MEDIA_MEDIA_ENGINE_INITIALIZATION_ERR codes when attempting to play DRM-protected videos. Besides addressing playback issues, Firefox 132.0.2 attempts to fix the bug with duplicated push notifications, hangs when printing using the system print dialog, crashes when using Microsoft SSO, and more. Here is the complete changelog:

Version 132.0.2, first offered to Release channel users on November 12, 2024 Fixed possible errors when playing encrypted media content through some streaming providers. (Bug 1929491)

Added a mitigation to help reduce the frequency of duplicated push notifications reported by some users. (Bug 1928868)

Fixed hangs when printing from some sites when using the system print dialog. (Bug 1898184)

Fixed a crash which could occur when using Microsoft SSO on macOS. (Bug 1929622)

Fixed a crash in the Network Monitor developer tool which could occur in some circumstances. (Bug 1924882)

Firefox will update itself automatically in the background, but you can speed the process up by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. If you want to convert from another browser to Firefox, get it from the official website, the Microsoft Store, or Neowin's software page.