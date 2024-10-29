Firefox 132 is now avaialble with 4K video streaming support, wider color gamut, and more

Mozilla has released a new Firefox update under version 132.0. It is a big update that delivers some important changes, such as Microsoft PlayReady encrypted media playback. This enabled Firefox to play DRM-protected content from streaming services in up to 4K resolution.

In addition, Firefox 132 supports Wide Color Gamut WebGL for a wider range of colors on the web on monitors with 8-bit color support. Other changes include new macOS 15 features support, additional privacy improvements, and more.

Here are the new features in Firefox 132:

Microsoft PlayReady encrypted media playback is now being rolled out to select sites on Windows. Through this support, we are gradually rolling out a 1080p baseline and 4K Ultra HD support with key streaming partners. An added benefit is that viewers get less battery drain and better performance when streaming their favorite movies and shows.

Wide Color Gamut WebGL is now available for Windows and macOS users! With this support, Firefox is bringing a richer, more vivid range of colors to the videos, games, and images on your screen. This implementation currently supports wider color (P3) profiles in 8-bit.

WebRender hardware accelerated rendering is now enabled for most SVG filter primitives, improving performance for certain graphics-heavy content. Accelerated filters are feBlend, feColorMatrix, feComponentTransfer, feComposite, feDropShadow, feFlood, feGaussianBlur, feMerge and feOffset.

Added support for macOS’ new screen and window sharing selection features on macOS 15 and later. Support for macOS 14 will be added in a future release.

The macOS session resume feature has been enhanced. Firefox will now automatically relaunch if it was open before a system restart, like after an OS update.

Firefox now blocks third-party cookie access when Enhanced Tracking Protection's Strict mode is enabled.

And here is what was changed:

As a follow-up to our work to upgrade mixed content starting with Firefox 127, HTTP-favicons will now also be blocked if they can not be received over HTTPS instead.

The Copy Without Site Tracking option is now grayed out when no known tracking parameters are found within the link. Additionally, more tracking parameter support has been added for websites such as LinkedIn and Shopee. Please report tracking parameters that aren't removed by filing a bug in Bugzilla.

You can download Firefox from the official website. If the browser is already installed, it will update itself automatically in the background. Alternatively, go to Menu > Help > About Firefox to force-download the latest release. For Windows users, Firefox is also available from the Microsoft Store.

Full release notes for Firefox 132 are available here.