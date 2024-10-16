Google may soon let you generate images in any shape or size using Gemini

Gemini recently upgraded from Imagen 2 to Imagen 3, Google's highest-quality text-to-image model. The upgrade is available to all users across the world and can create images with granular detail, producing photo-realistic and lifelike images.

While everyone can generate images using Gemini AI, only Gemini Advanced users can generate images featuring people. After Gemini's upgrade to Imagen 3, Google is now developing options to give users more control over the kind of pictures it generates.

Similar to other AI-powered image generation tools, Gemini AI also produces the output in a 1:1 aspect ratio. The only way to fit the generated image into various use cases is to crop it. Thankfully, the new Google app v15.41.34.29.arm64 beta has some new features that will help resize the images produced by Gemini.

The good thing about this change is that the Gemini app offers you some of the most widely used common aspect ratio options, such as 16:9, 4:3, 9:16, and 3:4, for different displays. Aside from the in-app option to quickly crop the generated Gemini image, Google's AI can add or extend the image, adding more background detail.

Users can maintain the original aspect ratio and just shrink down the picture's subject, with Gemini filling in the other parts around it. Google could introduce this feature along with some other tools to let users fine-tune images generated using Gemini. Recently, Google was spotted working on new tools for Gemini that will help refine the images.

The ability to change the aspect ratio of the image along with the upcoming tools to refine images, such as the option to select an area of an image to edit, could evolve Gemini AI.

For now, it is unclear when Google will roll out the new update to Gemini AI, but by the looks of it, the rollout should start shortly since the features look ready to deploy.

Source and image: Android Authority