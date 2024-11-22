So it's the Pixel Tablet 2 that is getting canceled and not the Pixel Tablet 3

It was reported on Thursday that Google has axed the development of the Pixel Tablet 3 and the Pixel Tablet 2 will be the company's last effort in the tablet industry, for the foreseeable future. Now, it is learned that it is the Pixel Tablet 2 that is seemingly getting axed and not the Pixel Tablet 3.

As per Android Authority (citing sources close to the matter), the Pixel Tablet 2 — which was recently leaked to be under development — is the device that Google has decided to shelve. The decision was reportedly driven by concerns about potential financial losses.

Recently, details about a new tablet, presumed to be the Pixel Tablet 2, hinted at features such as upgraded cameras, a new Tensor chipset, and reduced bezels on the front. It was also tipped that Google might also launch the official keyboard case for the tablet. However, it now appears the tablet in question was mistakenly identified as Pixel Tablet 3.

Moreover, the alleged code name "Kiyomi," initially coined for the Pixel Tablet 3 in a previous report, is said to actually refer to the Pixel Tabelt 2, as per Android Authority's sources. The sources suggest that the Pixel Tablet 2 is still in the early stages of development, and rumors about the Pixel Tablet 3 getting canceled are premature, as Google may have not even started working on the Tablet 3.

The Pixel Tablet 2 was rumored to launch in both Wi-Fi only and 5G models. While the company may have axed the development of Pixel Tablet 2, there are chances that Pixel Tablet 3 could still be in the works, or at least the company would consider it in the future.