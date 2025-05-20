Microsoft's official support proves useless as Windows 11 KB5058411 installs fail

While Patch Tuesdays bring important security updates for the Windows OS, they can often introduce major bugs. The one this month on Windows 10, KB5058379, that introduced a BitLocker recovery reboot bug, has now been resolved with KB5061768 OOB update. Alongside that, Microsoft also resolved a Windows 11 24H2 upgrade bug related to VBS with a Recovery update KB5059442.

Speaking of Windows 11, users are reporting installation failures with the Windows 11 May 2025 Patch Tuesday update KB5058411 as well. Affected users say that these are failing with various error codes like 0x800f0991, 0x800f0991, 0x800f0838, 0x800736b3, and 0x800f081f.

User Shukang Liang on the Microsoft support forums writes: "Problem with windows update KB5058411 Installation fails and error code 0x800f0991 comes up." The query has been upvoted by 33 other users at the time of writing.

Another user PaulK671 notes 0x800736b3 and 0x800f081f errors as they write:

Error 0x800736b3 and 0x800f0838 when installing KB5058411 (Windows 11 24H2 x64 update) Hello community, I’m experiencing a persistent issue when trying to install the KB5058411 cumulative update for Windows 11 Version 24H2 (x64), released on May 13, 2025 (OS Build 26100.4061). Initial symptoms: Windows Update stalls at 6% download.

Then returns error 0x800f081f.

After manually downloading and executing the .msu file from the Microsoft Update Catalog, I get error 0x800f0838.

The CBS logs and Event Viewer also show error 0x800736b3.

The thread has been upvoted by 19 people at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, user Jenny-XS says they came across the 0x800f081f error code when trying to install the May '25 Patch Tuesday.

Microsoft recently published a support article with a long list of Windows 11 and 10 hex error codes that lead to installation failures. Unfortunately, though, none of the codes reported by users match with the ones Microsoft has provided workarounds for.

Thus, it looks like Microsoft will have to update its list sooner rather than later as clearly many hex error codes are still pending and are due for addition to its support documentation.

Interestingly, one of the commenters on the 0x800f0991 error thread, ScotBirch, added that they were able to resolve the issue using the "Fix problems using Windows Update" option. Microsoft had detailed what that is and how it works back in December 2024. You can read the linked article to find out more and see if perhaps it fixes your issues too.