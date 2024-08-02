These renders of supposed Google Pixel 9 series are a feast for your eyes

Google is just less than two weeks away from unveiling the Pixel 9 series. Leaks and rumors have already left very little to guess about the upcoming Pixel 9 series, which also includes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Now, tipster Mystery Lupin has shared multiple high-quality renders of the supposed Pixel 9 series, which is arguably our best look at the phones.

According to the renders posted on the social media platform X by Mystery Lupin, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is shown off in two color options, namely Obsidian and Porcelain. The renders show off the device in both unfolded and half-folded positions.

Gallery: Pixel 9 Pro Fold renders

Recently, the pricing of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was leaked, suggesting that it may cost the same as the previous model. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with thinner bezels, include multiple AI features, and could be launched in more countries than the first-gen model.

Additionally, renders of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have also been shared. The Pixel 9 Pro is shown in four colors: black, gray, white, and pink. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 can be viewed in pink, gray, green, and white colors. The leakster has shared loads of images, but we have attached a few.

Gallery: Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro renders

These colors are in line with a previous leak that revealed the different color options for the upcoming Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. Recently, we also got our first look at the different color options that the official cases are expected to launch for the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

Also, there are rumors that Pixel 9 Pro may not support 8K video recording, but AI will help achieve it. We also reported the alleged first hands-on review video of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 is expected to start shipping 9 days after its official launch, i.e., on August 22, whereas you may need to wait until September for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.