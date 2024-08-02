Here's how much you may need to pay for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

We are just a few days away from the Made By Google event, where the company will launch the Pixel 9 series. This year, with a change in the naming scheme, the Pixel 9 series also includes Google's second foldable, which is called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

A lot of details have already been leaked, both unofficially, and officially, about the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Now, reliable tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared multiple images of what looks like the promotional materials of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, giving us all the purported details about specifications and features.

This is similar to a previous leak, where promo images of the Pixel 9 series were shared. The best part is that this time, we aren't hung up about the pricing information, as OnLeaks has also shared the alleged pricing of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Speaking of pricing, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could start at $1,799 for the 256GB variant, which is similar to the original Pixel Fold's pricing. For the 512GB version, you may need to shell out $1,919, which also matches the original Fold. This suggests that Google isn't asking you more for the design and specification changes.

Gallery: Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo images

Coming to the promotional images, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with AI features including Circle To Search, Magic Editor, Best Take, Add Me (which uses AI to add someone to a group shot), and more.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also claimed to be the thinnest foldable in the US. The inner Super Actua display measures 8 inches, while the cover Actua display is 6.3 inches. The selfie camera on the inner display is located in the right top corner, while the cover display has it in the center.

The device is powered by the Titan M2 security chip and built-in VPN for security. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be offered in two colors: Obsidian and Porcelain. Inside the box, you will get the foldable, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, and that's about it.

As for other specs, previous leaks have suggested that the phone would be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. Moreover, it is speculated that Google may launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in more countries than the previous model.