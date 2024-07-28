The first video review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is here

The Google Pixel 9 series has been leaked multiple times recently, seemingly leaving very little to be discovered for the official launch. We had our first real-world look at the phones, and then Google shared a teaser video suggesting 22 reasons to get the Pixel 9 Pro. It was also revealed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also join the Pixel 9 series and will be launched in more countries than its previous model.

Then it was reported that the displays on the Pixel 9 series are going to be one of the brightest. And just a few days ago, a massive Pixel 9 promo leak surfaced, showcasing every detail we can expect to get about the phone ahead of its official debut on August 13.

We also got our first look at the alleged official cases for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, along with a leak showcasing all the different color options of the vanilla Pixel 9 phone. Now, after multiple leaks in the form of images, we have a Ukrainian YouTuber (Andro-News.com) showing off the Pixel 9 Pro XL in a video review.

The video shows off what appears to be the late-stage design of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The geometric design visible below the G logo on the back strongly suggests that this is not a retail unit. Besides, during the entire video, the display was kept turned off, suggesting that the phone doesn't boot into Android or doesn't boot at all.

Notably, the design of the eldest sibling of the Pixel 9 series is shown in the 20-minute-long video. The phone is not only shown individually but also appears next to some of the popular phones, including the Pixel 8 Pro and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The YouTuber talks about the design and the specifications of the phone, which corroborates a previous leak. The video claims that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, get a 6.8-inch 120Hz Quad HD+ resolution display, and pack 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base model.

Previous leaks have suggested that the entire Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro XL, is expected to receive major camera upgrades, except for the main sensor. It is also rumored that the Pixel 9 Pro XL would max out at 30x zoom. Google will also give away a limited edition collectible on pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro in some regions.