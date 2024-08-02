Here's when Google may start shipping the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Buds Pro 2

It seems like we have in our hands the shipping dates for the Pixel 9 series, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and the Pixel Watch 3 at the upcoming Made By Google event on August 13.

According to a new report, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available or start shipping on August 22, which is 9 days after the launch event. Google has already confirmed that pre-orders will begin on August 13, and some lucky customers will get their hands on the limited edition collectible in some regions.

However, for the new entrant in the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you may have to wait for a longer time. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will allegedly start shipping on September 4. The same is the case with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which is not coming until September 26. Sadly, there are no shipping details about the Pixel Watch 3.

Recently, details about the pricing of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel Watch 3 were leaked. The Pixel Watch 3 pricing suggested a premium price for the smartwatch, even more than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch7. We also reported about the pricing of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, suggesting a price hike.

Pixel 9 series official cases have also been leaked, giving us a look at some interesting colors. The promo materials for the Pixel 9 series have left very little to guess.

Google broke the tradition of launching Pixel phones in October. So, the delay in shipping for some of its Pixel products could be because the company this year came with the launch event two months early. There are also rumors that the Pixel 9 series could launch with Android 14, instead of Android 15.

For more Google Pixel 9 series-related news, be sure to check out our dedicated Pixel 9 news section.

Source: Android Headlines