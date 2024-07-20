Google shares 22 reasons to buy the Pixel 9 Pro in a teaser video

Leaks and rumors have already shared what to expect from the Made by Google event scheduled for August 13, where Google will debut the Pixel 9 series. Recently, real-world images of the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, were revealed, courtesy of Taiwan's NCC certification.

Later, Google itself shared official promo videos of the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, giving us a peek into the design of both devices. Then, it was also revealed that on pre-ordering the Google Pixel 9 Pro, limited users will get their hands on an exclusive collectible. The Google Pixel 9 is also rumored to pack upgraded cameras, but not the main sensor.

Now, Google is continuing with its promo efforts to highlight the features and functionality of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro, especially Gemini AI. Now, in a YouTube Short video, Google has shared a teaser promo that tells you "22 reasons you should say goodbye to your phone and hello to #Pixel9 Pro."

The clip finishes off quickly, and Google wants you to pause and read the reasons, one by one, to abandon your current phone and switch over to the Pixel 9 Pro. We've managed to pause the video 22 times, and here is a list of the 22 reasons that Google has mentioned in the video:

Wishing your photo had more scenery Forgetting the movie your friend recommended Forgetting the show your friend recommended Phone calls where you can barely hear the other person Concert videos that look too far away Your toddler looking everywhere except the camera Scrubbing videos for answers The sky not being right The same old memes Lost in translation Forgetting what restaurant your friend liked Awkward photo requests to strangers Mom never being in the pic Photobombers Gatekeeping So many emails. So little time. Screening calls yourself Half the fam looking at the camera Not capturing the right moment Spending hours on hold Blurry photos Writers’ block

Surely, Google is talking about the various AI features such as Magic Eraser when the video says "The sky not being right" or "Photobombers", Image generation feature when the video says "Wishing your photo had more scenery," the powers of Gemini AI when the video says "So many emails. So little time" or "Writer's block."