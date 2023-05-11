HWiNFO fixes Windows 11 legacy CPU usage reading, kernel hardware stack driver issue

HWiNFO, which is a popular free, and one of the best hardware monitoring utilities, brings legacy CPU usage reading on Windows 11 with its latest version 7.46.

For those not aware, HWiNFO reports CPU usage in two ways, the Core Utility or the CPU Utility is what is reported by the Task Manager in Windows 8 or later. The CPU usage reported by the Task Manager is not the best as it can even show the maximum usage of a processor being greater than 100%. Meanwhile, the legacy CPU usage instead relies on "time-based utilization" and is generally a more accurate measure of the processor usage. The legacy reading is now fixed on Windows 11.

Aside from that, the release also fixes driver compatibility with Windows Kernel-mode Hardware-enforced Stack Protection, a Windows security feature. There are multiple fixes related to AMD processors, including one for Electrical Design Current (EDC) value on Raphael (Ryzen 7000).

The full changelog for HWiNFO v7.46 is given below:

HWiNFO32 & HWiNFO64 v7.46 changelog: Fixed monitoring of legacy CPU Usage on Windows 11.

Fixed a possible crash during XTU check on AMD Genoa/Bergamo.

Fixed reporting of EDC current value on AMD Raphael.

Fixed driver compatibility with Windows Kernel-mode Hardware-enforced Stack Protection.

Improved Intel Arc GPU support with new drivers.

You can download HWiNFO v7.46 from Neowin or from its official website.