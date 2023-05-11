Overcooked, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and more join Free Play Days this weekend

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members can try out four games this weekend without spending anything. As part of the latest Free Play Days offer, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One owners can now jump into Just Die Already, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Hunting Simulator 2, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat.

Diving into the bunch, Overcooked! All You Can Eat offers up the hectic cooperative cooking levels from both the original game and the popular sequel, with added online multiplayer support. Meanwhile, Just Die Already comes in as a sandbox from the minds behind Goat Simulator, but this time you play as mayhem-loving elderly.

Next up is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, an action RPG based on the popular anime series where you are trying to restore the original storyline as an outsider. Lastly, Hunting Simulator 2 is quite descriptive on its own, coming as a sim that lets you explore an open world with your trusty dog while tracking down various animals.

Some of these Free Play Days titles have discounts attached to them this weekend too. Here are all the Microsoft Store pages for easy access:

This Xbox Free Play Days promotion will have its games available to try from now until Sunday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

