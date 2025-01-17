Apple halts AI summaries for news apps with latest beta updates amid issues

Apple has temporarily halted its AI-powered notification summaries feature in news apps with the roll-out of the new beta software update for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The move comes after the Cupertino-based company faced criticism for displaying inaccurate facts through its Apple Intelligence system, particularly in summarizing news notifications.

The controversy began when the BBC highlighted that Apple's AI wrongly summarized one of its headlines, falsely claiming that Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare's CEO, had taken his own life with the erroneous notification reading "Luigi Mangione shoots himself," exposing a serious flaw in Apple's AI capabilities and raising concerns about over-reliance on artificial intelligence for information.

In another instance, Apple's AI wrongly claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been arrested. Another error came to light when the AI notification summaries feature wrongly summarized notifications from BBC’s sports app saying "Brazilian tennis player, Rafael Nadal, comes out as gay." Furthermore, Apple's AI feature also falsely claimed that darts player Luke Littler had won the PDC World Championship before the finals had even taken place.

Notably, with the rollout of beta versions like iOS 18.3, iPadOS18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, Apple has addressed this issue and stopped AI summaries from news apps. An Apple representative said in a statement, "With the latest beta software releases of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, Notification summaries for the News & Entertainment category will be temporarily unavailable." He further added that the improvements to the feature are on their way and would arrive via a future update. However, do note that the AI summaries feature is still available on Apple's stable OS.

Apple Intelligence, the suite of artificial intelligence features from Apple, has failed to gain traction and faced public scrutiny for errors. The features were launched in October, after the launch of the latest iPhone 16s, leaving the new iPhones stranded without AI features. Apple has said that the AI features are still in beta, and as a precaution, through an update, they have added that "AI software can produce unexpected results." Additionally, Apple will now show AI summaries in italics and has also added the option to turn off AI summaries directly from the lock screen.

Via: The Verge