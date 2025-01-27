Dying Light series gets deepest discounts yet celebrating 10-year anniversary

Techland certainly hit a home run when it debuted the Dying Light franchise back in 2015, spawning two mainline entries and an expansion during that decade. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the studio has put major discounts on all its Dying Light offerings, while also teasing what's next for the company and series.

The latest discounts for the games are the lowest they have ever gone too. Dying Light is available for purchase for just $5.99, while Dying Light 2: Stay Human is now $19.99 for the first time. These sales are now active across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation stores.

The company has more updates planned for both titles in 2025 as well. The original Dying Light is slated to receive an update that will enhance visuals, add a remastered soundtrack, as well as more goodies like returning events. Meanwhile in the sequel, the studio is planning prologue changes and the co-op roguelike Tower Raid as a permanent addition to the entry.

The Dying Light series has been played by over 45 million players, according to the company, racking up over 1 billion hours of total playtime, during which over 67 zombies have been taken out.

As for the future of the series, the company confirmed that the previously announced Dying Light: The Beast standalone expansion will release in summer 2025. This entry is set to bring back Kyle Crane as the protagonist, the player character of the original game, who has seemingly survived its events and gained some zombie-virus-enabled abilities. Voice actor Roger Craig Smith is coming back to voice Crane again too.

"Our goal is to bring the world of Dying Light to even more people," says the company. "From the ongoing support of our currently released games to Dying Light: The Beast and beyond, there’s never been a better time to be a Dying Light fan."

At the same time, Techland teased that it has "multiple unannounced projects" in development, alongside boardgames, comic series, and more incoming, all based on the Dying Light franchise.