Microsoft confirmes new bugs that break audio in recent Windows 10 updates

Recent Windows 10 Patch Tuesday updates, which were released on January 14, 2025, have a few known issues, some of which are pretty harmless. However, Microsoft now acknowledged a new bug that affects customers with USB DACs (Digital to Analog converters), causing audio devices to stop working.

The now-updated support document details the newly discovered issue. According to Microsoft, it affects customers with USB 1.0 audio driver-based DACs. In addition to non-working audio, Windows Device Manager displays the "This device cannot start" error code.

After installing this security update, you might experience issues with USB audio devices. You are more likely to experience this issue if you are using a USB 1.0 audio driver based DAC (Digital to Analog converter) in your audio setup. This issue might cause USB audio devices to stop working, preventing audio playback. DACs (Digital-to-Analog Converters) are commonly used in scenarios where users need to improve the quality of their audio systems. A few scenarios where they are used are home audio systems, professional music studios and portable music players. Resulting from this issue, the Device Manager might display the error ‘This device cannot start. (Code 10) Insufficient system resources exist to complete the API’.

As of right now, there are no apparent ways to mitigate or bypass the problem. Microsoft says the only solution is not to use USB DACs. Instead, you should connect your audio devices directly to your motherboards. A future update should resolve this problem.

Users can avoid this issue by avoiding the use of an external DAC in the connection process and directly plugging your audio device to your PC. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

This is not the only audio-related issue in the recent Windows updates. A few weeks ago, Microsoft confirmed a Windows bug causing the audio to blast at 100% volume out of your speakers in certain scenarios on systems running Windows 11 version 24H2. You can learn more about it here.