iPhone SE 4 tipped to complete Apple's adoption of OLED technology across all iPhones

The rumor mill is buzzing about Apple's next SE phone, the iPhone SE 4. Multiple leaks have surfaced regarding the device, with some claiming that the iPhone SE 4 will be the first SE model to feature an OLED display, potentially supplied by LG Display.

According to a fresh report by Nikkei Asia, Apple will soon be moving away from LCDs on iPhones and is set to stop working with two Japanese display panel suppliers, Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp, for iPhone screens.

Since the introduction of OLED displays with the iPhone X in 2017, Apple has gradually replaced LCDs with OLED panels in its high-end iPhones. Nearly a decade ago, Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp had a combined share of 70% of iPhone displays.

However, this number significantly dipped to around 20 million, since Apple started adopting OLED panels. With rumors suggesting that next year's iPhone SE 4 model will also be equipped with an OLED display, the two Japanese display suppliers are speculated to be let go by Apple.

Reportedly, since Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp don't mass produce OLED displays for smartphones, they will continue to provide LCDs for the iPhone SE 3, and exit the iPhone supply chain when Apple switches to the iPhone SE 4.

Meanwhile, Apple has reportedly begun placing OLED display orders for the iPhone SE 4, expected to launch in 2025, from China's BOE Technology Group and LG Display. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to use the displays used in the iPhone 13 and 14 since the device is expected to feature an iPhone 14-like design.

Recently, it was reported that the iPhone SE 4 will be more powerful than the iPhone 15, as it is expected to launch with Apple Intelligence features. For context, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus lack the necessary power to support Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a single camera setup, a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID (replacing Touch ID and the Home button), a USB-C port, and a chassis made of 7000 series aluminum with glass on the front/back.