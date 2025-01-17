Apple readying oxide LCD MacBook Air for 2027 release amid delays in OLED MacBook Air plans

Latest reports suggest that Apple is working on a new version of the MacBook Air featuring an oxide thin-film transistor (TFT) Liquid Crystal Display (LCD). This would be the first time Apple will be using this advanced display technology in its popular MacBook Air lineup. This new MacBook Air is rumored to launch in 2027.

The current models of the MacBook Air use amorphous silicon (a-Si) TFT LCD. The use of oxide TFT LCD will allow for faster electron movement, potentially resulting in better display performance. Apple's MacBook series has the upper "Pro" model and lower "Air" models. The company has incorporated oxide TFT LCDs in its MacBook Pro 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch models since 2022 while it continues to use amorphous silicon TFT LCDs in its 13.6-inch and 15.4-inch MacBook Air models. The use of oxide TFT LCD in MacBook Air will be a significant step forward for the Air lineup.

However, Apple's move to device oxide TFT LCD MacBook Air appears to be a response to the delays in its OLED MacBook Air. Apple originally planned to launch an OLED MacBook Pro in 2026, followed by an OLED MacBook Air in 2027. However, industry insiders reveal that since the development has been delayed, "as of now, we can expect the OLED MacBook Air to be released around 2029." Meanwhile, reports suggest that LG Display could be the main supplier of oxide TFT LCDs for MacBook Air.

According to The Elec, the delay in OLED MacBook Air is a result of underwhelming sales of the OLED iPad Pro last year. Although Apple hoped to sell at least 10 million units of the OLED iPad Pro, it managed to sell only around 6 million units. The sharp price increase for a simple upgrade from LCD to OLED was a bit too much to digest for customers.

To sustain its momentum, Apple needs the MacBook Air to perform well, and with the OLED model uncertain for the next three to four years, Apple is likely to bring the oxide TFT model as a practical and cost-effective alternative. MacBook Air is Apple's best-selling MacBook model accounting for the majority of its annual shipments, totaling around 20 million units.