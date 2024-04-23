You will probably have to wait until 2025 to get your hands on the all-screen iPhone SE 4

A budget iPhone was rumored to arrive later this year, with all the hype surrounding it being the iPhone SE 4. Earlier, a leak spilled the alleged specifications of the purported iPhone SE 4. Now, as per a new report, Apple's wallet-friendly offering, the iPhone SE 4, might debut in 2025.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple is considering launching the iPhone SE 4 with an upgraded design. Notably, the iPhone SE 3 comes with a dated design. It has a thick chin with the Home button (still!) and an old processor.

Now, according to Gurman, Apple could upgrade the SE lineup with the iPhone SE 4, and don't be surprised to see an all-screen design similar to the modern iPhones. Mark Gurman says, "Apple is planning to upgrade the SE, moving to an all-screen design that makes the device look more like a modern smartphone."

However, Gurman notes that the price of the iPhone SE 4 will touch upwards of $400, all thanks to the new premium design materials and a faster chip. The report also suggests that "ever since the original iPhone went on sale, there have been calls for a less expensive model. But it’s not something Apple has pursued aggressively."

Apple tried that in 2016 with the iPhone SE but failed. And by the looks of it, the iPhone SE 4, with a price tag of upwards of $400, doesn't seem to be the device that would break into the market, which is currently dominated by wallet-friendly Android smartphones.

Gurman pointed out that if Apple wants to take a piece of the budget-friendly market, "it should develop an iPhone more in the range of $250. Now, that’s not something Steve Jobs would probably do, but going downscale could be what the company needs right now."

Mark Gurman also shares that Apple will launch the iPhone SE 4 in 2025, which goes in line with earlier reports. Previous leaks have suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will come with a glass front and back, and will look like the iPhone 13 from the front with Face ID, and from the back, the device will resemble the iPhone XR with one camera.

It is also rumored to sport a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED display and will be made of 7000 aluminum alloy. The phone is rumored to be powered by the A16 Bionic SoC and could pack several AI features up its sleeves for photography.