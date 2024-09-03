The X TV app is now available on the Google Play Store, but not on Apple's App Store

Back in March, Elon Musk confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that that company is working on an X TV app, which would let users watch all the videos on the X platform directly on their smart TV. Fast forward to now, and the beta version of the X TV app is available on multiple app stores.

In an official post on X, Elon Musk confirmed that the beta X TV app is available on Google Play Store, Amazon App Store, and LG’s app store. However, the app is not yet available on Apple's App Store. So, interested Apple TV users might have to wait for a while for the X TV app to land on their devices.

Beta version of 𝕏 TV is out https://t.co/taODqsMECS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

The Google Play Store app description of the X TV app reads, "The X app is the trusted global digital town square for everyone, on your TV! Discover a new way to experience the world of X, as we bring you unique and engaging content right to your living room."

After installing the X TV app on your smart TV, you will be able to watch all the videos posted on X, including live events, news, and other pre-recorded content. Notably, the service is free, but you will need to sign in with your X account in order to access the app.

From the screenshots, the X TV app appears similar to the YouTube app, if not a clone. The app on the Play Store already has over 5,000 downloads and the app is rated for 12+. Before the launch of the X TV app, users had to cast videos from their iOS or Android apps to watch them on their big-screen TVs.

When you are watching a video on the X TV app, the UI will show you a seek bar, underneath which sits the play/pause button, channel's button, like button, bookmark button, Settings button, and comments button.

If you are interested then you can head over to the Google Play Store, Amazon App Store, or the LG's store to download the X TV app on your smart TV.