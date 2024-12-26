When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Rumor suggests sad news for Samsung fans waiting for One UI 7 Beta on older Galaxy phones

Rumors are circulating that the One UI 7 Beta 3 might be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. This rumor comes from @FamilyTaes on X (formerly Twitter), who tweeted:

If this turns out to be true, it's a bit surprising. In the past, Samsung has offered beta programs for devices beyond just their latest flagships. For example, the One UI 6 Beta was available to various Galaxy models, not just the top-tier ones.

One UI 7, based on Android 15, brings several new features and improvements. It introduces a redesigned home screen with a simplified grid and enhanced landscape view. Users can now customize app and widget styles more freely, and there's a new widget settings menu for better personalization.

The update also includes a new notification system called the Now Bar, which highlights relevant activities across various features like Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch. This allows users to access important information without constantly unlocking their device.

In terms of security, One UI 7 enhances facial recognition by requiring users to tilt their heads during the registration process, aiming for more accurate detection.

So far, Samsung has released two beta updates for the Galaxy S24 series. While Samsung customer support has mentioned that two more are scheduled before the end of the year, the holiday season might affect these plans.

If you're not using a Galaxy S24, you might have to wait longer to experience One UI 7. Samsung hasn't confirmed when the beta will expand to other models.

