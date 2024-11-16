Samsung One UI 7 may feature interactive live notifications on the lock screen

The long-awaited One UI 7 beta program is expected to start on November 21, while the stable update will arrive next year. Initially, it may roll out for Galaxy users in the US and South Korea, followed by other regions. We have previously reported the leaked changelog of the One UI 7 update along with the new features it is expected to bring.

Apart from the new app drawer, app icons, lock screen, notifications panel, and camera UI, One UI 7 is also tipped to bring an interactive live notifications feature to the lock screen. According to reliable tipster @chuvn8888, Samsung is working on a "Nowbar" live notifications feature that will display live activity on the lock screen.

Live notification now lies under the Nowcard settings. Each live notification's interact part like GG Maps direction or watch countdown, health tracking on the lock screen are now part of the pill-shape look Nowbar feature. — yawn (@chunvn8888) November 16, 2024

The new One UI 7 live notifications can be accessed and customized under the "Nowcard" settings. This means users can head over to the "Nowcard" settings to tweak the "Nowbar" feature as per their choice. Users will be able to see live notifications for Google Maps directions, countdown timers, and potentially health tracking features, all from the lock screen, housed inside the pill-shaped lock screen "Nowbar" feature in One UI 7.

Moving the interactive elements to the "Nowbar" could be a game changer as it would negate the need to open the full notifications while keeping the interface less cluttered. Furthermore, One UI 7 is also expected to add a dedicated "Disable thermal throttling" toggle inside the Developer Options menu.

For your convenience, we have curated a list of Samsung Galaxy phones eligible for the One UI 7 update.