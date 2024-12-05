Samsung announces the One UI 7 beta program for Galaxy S24 series in six countries

Samsung today announced the release of the One UI 7 beta program for Galaxy smartphone users. The One UI 7 beta comes with new AI features, a refreshed look, an improved Camera experience, and more.

The One UI 7 beta program is now rolling out to Galaxy S24 series devices in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the U.K., and the U.S. Interested Galaxy S24 series users can join the beta program via the Samsung Members app on their smartphone. Samsung is expecting to officially release One UI 7 with more AI capabilities from the first quarter of 2025. The One UI 7 update will gradually roll out to other eligible Galaxy smartphones as well.

One UI 7 Beta features:

Advanced AI writing assist tools are now available throughout the OS. Users can access them inside all applications where text can be selected. Once the text is selected, users can summarize content, check spelling and grammar, and automatically format their content into bullet points.

are now available throughout the OS. Users can access them inside all applications where text can be selected. Once the text is selected, users can summarize content, check spelling and grammar, and automatically format their content into bullet points. One UI 7 now supports call transcripts in 20 languages. If a user enables call recording, the recorded calls will now be automatically transcribed.

in 20 languages. If a user enables call recording, the recorded calls will now be automatically transcribed. One UI 7 features a new refreshed design that is simple and emotive. Users can expect a simplified home screen, redesigned One UI widgets, and a lock screen. Samsung claims that One UI 7 reduces visual clutter, offering a streamlined experience for Galaxy users.

that is simple and emotive. Users can expect a simplified home screen, redesigned One UI widgets, and a lock screen. Samsung claims that One UI 7 reduces visual clutter, offering a streamlined experience for Galaxy users. The new Now Bar in One UI 7 highlights activities across various features like Interpreter, Music, Recording, Stopwatch, and more. The Now Bar is available from the lock screen, allowing users access to important notifications. This new feature is similar to Live Activities and Dynamic Island features available on iOS devices.

in One UI 7 highlights activities across various features like Interpreter, Music, Recording, Stopwatch, and more. The Now Bar is available from the lock screen, allowing users access to important notifications. This new feature is similar to Live Activities and Dynamic Island features available on iOS devices. The redesigned Camera UX allows users to easily access advanced settings. Users will now get a clearer preview of the picture or the video during the capture process.

allows users to easily access advanced settings. Users will now get a clearer preview of the picture or the video during the capture process. Samsung has also simplified the layout of Pro and Pro video modes. A new zoom control in Pro video mode will allow users to control the zoom speed for smooth transitions.

One UI 7 will also feature the following improvements to security and privacy features:

A new Knox Matrix dashboard to easily maintain transparent security across a connected device ecosystem.

A new recovery method for Enhanced Data Protection will allow users to transfer recovered, private data to a new device by verifying the lock screen factor of their previous device.

Users can now create and use passkeys to log into their Samsung Account.

Users can now block 2G service and also prevent unintended automatic reconnection to certain Wi-Fi networks.

Users can now block USB connections to prevent unauthorized USB port access when the device is locked.

A new Safe Install system will warn users when they download apps from an unauthorized source.

When the device is in an unfamiliar location, biometric authentication will be required to make any changes to important security settings.

A one-hour security delay will prevent unauthorized users from making any immediate changes to the device.

With its focus on AI, user experience, and security, One UI 7 promises to deliver a significant upgrade for Galaxy smartphone users.

Image Credit: Alvin