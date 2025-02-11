Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may feel lighter than Galaxy S25 in your pockets

Samsung is expected to launch its slimmest smartphone ever—even thinner than its thinnest phone to date, the Galaxy A8 (2015), which was only 5.9mm thin—in the first half of this year. The Galaxy S25 Edge is going to be positioned between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which were unveiled during the Unpacked 2025 event last month.

Samsung also gave us a glimpse of the Galaxy S25 Edge and put some rumors to rest. For instance, it was earlier speculated that Samsung's slim phone would be called the Galaxy S25 Slim. However, Samsung officially named it the Galaxy S25 Edge.

It was also rumored to feature a triple-camera setup, but the real-life images revealed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will only feature two cameras—a 200MP main and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Recently, along with its complete specifications, it was tipped that the phone will be 5.84mm thick, compared to the rumored 6.25mm thinness of the iPhone 17 Air.

Now, reliable leaker IceUniverse has tipped that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge will weigh less than the standard Galaxy S25. Although the exact weight wasn't mentioned, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to weigh less than 162 grams. Based on the leaked specifications so far, the Galaxy S25 Edge appears to be a compelling package, with rumors suggesting it will cost less than $1,299.

Additionally, another leaker, Tarun Vats, has shared an image on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) highlighting that the One UI 7 Beta 4 just landed on the test servers for the Galaxy S24. The update carries the build version ZYB4.

Exclusive ‼️



A new One UI 7 Beta build just hit the test server for the Galaxy S24! 🔥



ZXLJ ➡️ ZYB4

Build Version: S928BXXU4ZYB4/ S928BOXM4ZYB4/ S928BXXU4BYB4



This pretty much confirms Beta 4 is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/d8fY4iMQsO — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) February 11, 2025

It was earlier reported that instead of rolling out the stable One UI 7 update, Samsung will push one more One UI 7 Beta update for the Galaxy S24 series. The company reportedly wants to iron out a display color bug present in the current version of the One UI 7 beta.