This could be the first evidence of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 'Slim'

Samsung is rumored to be working on a fourth model for next year's Galaxy S25 lineup. Notably, the company is developing the Galaxy S25 Slim model that is tipped to launch a few months after the launch of the Galaxy S25 series early next year.

Samsung won't be dropping the "Plus" model, as initially rumored, but will add a fourth model to its flagship lineup. The reason behind the addition of the "Slim" model is to gauge the market of slim phones, especially as its biggest rival, Apple, is also tipped to launch the iPhone 17 Slim/Air next year.

Now, amidst the rumor of a slim phone, we may have our first official evidence of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim's existence. As spotted in the GSMA IMEI database (via SmartPrix), a new device has appeared other than the three already confirmed Galaxy S25 series models.

The Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra were already in the database with model numbers SM-S931, SM-S936, and SM-S938, respectively. Now, a device with model number SM-S937U has appeared on the database, which is speculated to be the Galaxy S25 Slim. The model number also fits neatly between the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The SM-S937U model is purported to be the US variant of the alleged Galaxy S25 Slim, with more versions expected to be added soon. It carries the market name "Galaxy," which is something Samsung might have purposefully done to avoid premature leaks.

According to the report, the database also reveals when the launch date of the smartphone will be. Samsung typically adds a smartphone to its database 6-7 months before its launch. So, based on this timeframe, the Galaxy S25 Slim could launch in Q2 2025, sometime between April and May next year.

Additionally, the fact that the Apple iPhone SE 4 and Google Pixel 9a will also be launching in the same time frame, makes it an ideal time for Samsung to introduce its new device. For now, these are rumors and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

