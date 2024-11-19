Samsung rolls out One UI 6 to more Galaxy Watch models

Samsung has started rolling out a big new feature update for owners of some older Galaxy Watch models. Starting today, you can download One UI 6 Watch on the Galaxy Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch FE. The update brings new software features from the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch7 to older-generation smartwatches from Samsung.

New features in OneUI 6 Watch include Energy Score, sleep tracking improvements, Sleep Apnea detection, new watch faces, double-pinch gestures, suggested replies, workout routines, and more.

With Energy Score, Galaxy Watch users can get insights into their body condition with a score calculated based on sleep, activity, heart rate, heart rate variability, etc. Sleep tracking is now powered by an AI algorithm that includes additional metrics, such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, respiratory rate, and more. Also, more Galaxy Watch models are now FDA-authorized for Sleep Apnea detection.

Workout improvements include the new Race feature, which compares your running or cycling with past exercises and encourages you to make improvements and push harder. Also, with Workout Routines, users can combine multiple exercises for individual goals and preferences.

OneUI 6 Watch features three new watch faces: Spatial Number, Simple Digital, and Ultra Info Board. When paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, the update allows you to send AI-powered suggested replies in messages and use double-pinch gestures to answer calls, take photos, turn off alarms, and perform other one-hand actions.

The OneUI 6 Watch update is now rolling out. Samsung says it is first available to the Galaxy Watch6 owners, with the previous generations of smartwatches getting it next. Also, keep in mind that certain features are only available if you pair your Galaxy Watch with a Samsung smartphone. You can learn more about the update on the official Samsung website.