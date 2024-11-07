The rumored Galaxy S25 Slim may feature a 200MP primary camera

Samsung is expected to introduce a Galaxy S25 Slim a few months after the launch of the Galaxy S25 series early next year. The phone was recently spotted in the GSMA IMEI database, confirming the existence of a fourth model in the Galaxy S25 series, likely the Galaxy S25 Slim.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to go up against the likes of Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Slim/Air, while the launch could happen sometime between April and May, exactly when Apple may launch the iPhone SE 4 and Google could unveil the Pixel 9a.

Now, a fresh leak has surfaced about the Galaxy S25 Slim suggesting that it could pack an "Ultra" hardware feature. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to come with camera upgrades but will continue to feature the 200MP primary camera.

According to reliable tipster IceUniverse on social media platform X, the Galaxy S25 Slim will have an "Ultra" camera, which could imply a 200MP main sensor. The leaker didn't elaborate much on this claim, so, we are taking our best guess.

Exclusive: The Galaxy S25 Slim is equipped with an “Ultra” camera. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 7, 2024

A 200MP primary camera makes sense since Samsung recently installed the same lens inside the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, which launched exclusively in South Korea and China. Interestingly, the global version of the Galaxy Z Fold6 comes with a 50MP primary sensor. So, the company may be planning to bring the 200MP camera outside the "Ultra" line.

While we get excited about the Galaxy S25 Slim's camera leak, another leakster Jukanlosreve on X, suggested that there weren't any confirmed specifications about the "Slim" model.

I heard that there are currently no confirmed specifications. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) November 7, 2024

So, there is a possibility that we may not see a 200MP primary camera on the Galaxy S25 Slim after all. Since both pieces of information aren't official, we would suggest you take them with a huge grain of salt.