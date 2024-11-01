Samsung could introduce a Galaxy S25 'Slim' model ahead of Galaxy S26 series

It appears that Samsung may add a 'Slim' variant to the Galaxy S25 series next year. The 'Slim' phone trend could be a hot topic as we move into the next year, as Apple is also expected to launch a 'Slim' model of the iPhone 17 series, potentially ditching the 'Plus' model.

Notably, Samsung won't be dropping the 'Plus' or any other model from the Galaxy S25 series next year, contrary to earlier reports. In fact, the company will introduce the 'Slim' phone as a follow-up model to the Galaxy S25 series, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, which emphasizes thinness while being based on the global Galaxy Z Fold6.

The report by ET News adds that Samsung will launch a Galaxy S25 'Slim' model to gauge the market response. If well received, the company will consider changing the Galaxy S26 series in 2026. According to multiple inside sources, "Samsung recently added a 'slim' version to the Galaxy S25 lineup. It is possible that it will release it in small quantities to gauge market response and change the lineup the year after next."

Samsung will release the Galaxy S25 series in the first half of next year, which was confirmed in the Q3 Earnings report, and will include three models: Galaxy S25, S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, the Galaxy S25 'Slim' will launch several months after the launch of the Galaxy S25 series to check the demand for slim models.

Samsung has decided to make a noticeable change with the Galaxy S26 series because, despite improvements in smartphone performance, there haven't been significant changes in the design, making the market feel stagnant and boring. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to feature some design changes, but that may be limited to some extent.

To spice things up, smartphone OEMs, like Apple and Samsung (others will surely join the bandwagon), are working on a 'Slim' variant of their flagship devices.