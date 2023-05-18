Unreal Engine 5-based RPG Lords of the Fallen gets an October 13 release date

Lords of the Fallen, the upcoming new version of the 2014 fantasy RPG game from publisher CI Games, now has a release date of October 13. It will be released for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S and X platforms.

This will be one of the first commercial Unreal Engine 5-based games released. It was developed by a new team, Hexworks. The first gameplay trailer for Lords of the Fallen was also posted today, showing off some impressive-looking graphics and monsters, with Iron Maiden's "Fear of the Dark" as its soundtrack. Here's a summary of what to expect from the full game:

Taking place more than a thousand years after the events of the first game, Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new adventure in a vast, interconnected world, more than five times larger than the original game. An expansive RPG experience – filled with NPC quests, compelling characters, and rich narrative – players will need to create their own hero before tackling the immersive single player campaign. They will also have the option to invite a second player to join their adventure in uninterrupted online co-op – a new feature for the franchise.

CI Games will release three editions of Lords of the Fallen. The standard edition will just have the game, while the deluxe edition will include extra digital and in-game items like the ability to play as the Dark Crusader character immediately. The collector's edition will include a 10-inch statue of the Dark Crusader.

Other upcoming Unreal Engine 5 games due out in 2023 include the horror game reboot Layers of Fear, and the fantasy-themed first-person shooter Immortals of Aveum.